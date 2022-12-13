MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 342.9% in November

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MNDO opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MIND C.T.I. worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
