MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.19 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,609,438 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

