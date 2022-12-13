Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.93.

MRTX stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

