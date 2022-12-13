Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.49

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $20.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,997 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

