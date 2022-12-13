Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.94

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Mitesco Stock Up 5,505.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Mitesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.