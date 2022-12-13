Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $600.99

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $600.99 and last traded at $592.06, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $586.31.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.47 and a 200 day moving average of $471.55.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

