Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,918 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.87% of Model N worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,776 shares of company stock worth $3,441,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

