Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 49.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded up $38.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.14. 590,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,899 shares of company stock worth $77,505,786 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

