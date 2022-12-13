Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 49.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded up $38.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.14. 590,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,899 shares of company stock worth $77,505,786 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.