Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 202,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,403,513 shares.The stock last traded at $197.30 and had previously closed at $165.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,899 shares of company stock worth $77,505,786. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.