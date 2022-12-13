Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.24. Mondee shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 318 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Mondee Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,355,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,734,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $470,886 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

