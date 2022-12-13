Moonbeam Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $187.30 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 481,963,025 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

