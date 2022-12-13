Morgan Stanley Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $51.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 13.1 %

DOMO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 369.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.