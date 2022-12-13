Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

