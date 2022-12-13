Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.