Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:MSI opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $236.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.