Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

MSI stock opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

