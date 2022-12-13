M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.01. 21,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

