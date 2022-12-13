M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,407 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 113,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,319. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

