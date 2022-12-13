M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 618.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 791.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

