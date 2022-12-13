M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $299.58. 52,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,808. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

