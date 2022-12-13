M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,203. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

