M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 440,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,737. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.