M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $17.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

