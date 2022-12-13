MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 184.4% in November

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,382. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.