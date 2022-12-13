MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 184.4% in November

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,382. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.