M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

