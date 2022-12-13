MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($251.58) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.7 %

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.40 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €203.60 ($214.32). The stock had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($232.74). The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

