Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 500,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,730,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,651. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

