Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.98

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 29758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

