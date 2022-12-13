Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

MUSA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

