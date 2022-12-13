My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $901,659.69

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $901,659.69 and approximately $531,216.55 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.01621197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013504 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033890 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.01770368 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.