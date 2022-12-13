Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mydecine Innovations Group (MYCOF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.