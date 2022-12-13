Nano Market Cap Reaches $101.36 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Nano has a total market cap of $101.36 million and $5.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00448354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00872574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00106388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00612799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00272344 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

