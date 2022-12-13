NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 642.5% from the November 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.33% of NanoVibronix worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Stock Up 2.0 %

NAOV opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

