National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.
National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %
National Health Investors stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 94.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $7,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
