National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 94.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $7,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.