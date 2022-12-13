National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 165.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

