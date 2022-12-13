NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 607.5% in November

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 607.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

