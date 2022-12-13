Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $992,086.07 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009319 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
