Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $992,086.07 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

