NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $303.95 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a total market cap of $303.95 million and $9.56 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00511166 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $893.55 or 0.05026862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

