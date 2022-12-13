Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 64.0% in November

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 133,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Nephros has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

