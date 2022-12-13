Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

NSRGY opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.