Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $315.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.18. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

