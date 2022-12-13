Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
