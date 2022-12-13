Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

