Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

