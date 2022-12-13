New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 11.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,109. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.62.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

