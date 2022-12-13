New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,351. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

