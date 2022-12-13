New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 30th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 3,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,351. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

