NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director David Stefansky Buys 7,500 Shares

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) Director David Stefansky acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,531.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXGL stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.46.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 278.85%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

