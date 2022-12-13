NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a current ratio of 560.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $114,767.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares in the company, valued at $418,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,043 shares of company stock valued at $963,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.