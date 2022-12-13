NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.