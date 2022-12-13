NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,090,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,551,000 after purchasing an additional 687,503 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NEE opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

