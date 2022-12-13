NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

